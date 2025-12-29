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New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, will Violate Equal Protections to Ensure Equity
In an attempt to move his agenda forward, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has put together a “New York City Preliminary Racial Equity Plan” that aims…
Apr 9
•
Sean Kullman
18
20
7
March 2026
Why the Abortion Issue Matters When It Comes to Boys and Men
A friend of mine in his eighties once talked to me about supporting a woman’s right to abortion back in the seventies.
Mar 29
•
Sean Kullman
11
17
More Male Teachers?
The Real Achievement Challenge Holding Our Children Behind
Mar 13
•
Sean Kullman
13
10
February 2026
Conflict of Visions When It Comes To Helping Boys Thrive
Several years ago, a friend of mine shared a minor incident that occurred at her local public school when her son was in the third grade.
Feb 15
•
Sean Kullman
12
5
3
We're Not in Minnesota Anymore
The Rise of the Cause
Feb 7
•
Sean Kullman
7
1
1
January 2026
Critical News Break on Boys'Bills in Washington State
As two bills attempt to move through the legislature in Washington, it is important to offer up strong testimony about House Bill 2401 or at least…
Jan 22
•
Sean Kullman
7
1
Supreme Court Case on Men in Women's Sports Mirrors Opposing Bills in Washington State
The U.S.
Jan 19
•
Sean Kullman
7
4
Happy New Year and What Boys Needs as Males
Wishing all those who follow InHisWords a joyous New Year and a year of peace and happiness.
Jan 1
•
Sean Kullman
7
1
December 2025
Fatal Firearm Outcomes
Competing Visions for the Welfare of Boys and Men
Dec 29, 2025
•
Sean Kullman
10
3
U.K. Aims to Pathologize Boys by Introducing Struggle Sessions in Primary and Secondary Schools
After Netflix released the fictional series Adolescence in March of 2025, the United Kingdom’s media, academia, and government moved at record pace to…
Dec 18, 2025
•
Sean Kullman
29
16
3
What Boys Need Conference
The Most Informative Conference of the Year: January 24-25
Dec 16, 2025
•
Sean Kullman
12
9
4
The Combat Medics of the Battlefield: Tomorrow's Nurses
Although the percent of male registered nurses (RN) is still relatively low at 13.4 percent, the numbers were considerably lower nearly a century ago…
Dec 6, 2025
•
Sean Kullman
6
1
© 2026 Sean Kullman
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