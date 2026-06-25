In His Words

In His Words

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Jack Kammer's avatar
Jack Kammer
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A lot of food for thought here, Sean. When I was a jail guard in Baltimore City, fresh out of Social Work school, I would sometimes ask the detainees why so many more Black men than Black women are in jail. Most said they had never before pondered the question. When I followed up by asking whether they thought being Black was more relevant to their being incarcerated than being male, I would sometimes see light bulbs going off. And I would sometimes ask, "How much different would your life be if you were female?" And it was clear they didn't want to go there.

I wonder whether feeling disrespected was somehow involved in motivating Karmelo's crime, most likely by virtue of men's felt need — especially Black men's felt need — to not be judged or even suspected of being "punk."

I'm looking forward to reading your ideas for a male empowerment movement. I hope it will include dismantling the double whammy of racial and gender bias, and subsequent disempowerment, Black men face.

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