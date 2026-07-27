In His Words

In His Words

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Patrick Dziedzic's avatar
Patrick Dziedzic
3hEdited

I haven’t seen the movie but I take issue about Odysseus and Penelope going into exile at the end. Some analysis online chalk it up to a few things. Self punishment for survivors guilt. Breaking the cycle of violence in general and more specifically with the suitors families. Something about Nolan wanting to balance pessimism and optimism in some way which I couldn’t figure out what that meant.

So Nolan proposes that Odysseus just ups and leaves after all his trials and tribulations. Which feels odd since he spent the entire story taking on all these different tasks and hurdles just to come home and avoid this last one.

Maybe they should have named it Oddyssey

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PAUL NATHANSON's avatar
PAUL NATHANSON
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I haven't seen the movie and haven't read the epic (unless you count an illustrated version for children) in over seventy years, but I have a hunch that your interpretation of Nolan's version is accurate and insightful.

But I suspect also that he had to adjust the story in some way for modern viewers and not necessarily because of a postmodern sensibility. Although humans have not changed in all ways since the Bronze Age, we have changed in some significant ways. These make it difficult indeed to see the world through Homer's eyes. Postmodernism did not invent the primacy of compassion, say, over brutality. Christianity originated as a marriage between classical (Greco-Roman) civilization and biblical (Judeo-Christian) civilization. That had a profound and enduring effect on how people have understood masculinity ever since (at least as a cultural ideal among those who have inherited the Western canon).

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