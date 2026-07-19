In His Words

In His Words

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Ole Christian Bjerke's avatar
Ole Christian Bjerke
14m

It's intereresting how the crowd who usually demand that people "educate themselves" express opinions that are explicitly ignorant.

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Brent Nyitray's avatar
Brent Nyitray
25m

It is funny how this touches a nerve in the sort of upper-east side female commentariat who would never consider joining the military or allowing their progeny to do so.

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