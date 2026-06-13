In His Words

In His Words

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silverwind9's avatar
silverwind9
2d

Teaching in an alternative high school on a Native American reservation, i implored my students that the best thing they can do to better for the tribe was to take the job of being good fathers and mothers seriously. Your article shows how invaluable and critical this is. Our culture has ignored this spiritual base. It is yes, a gift, but too a responsibility that requires diligence, work, and prayers. Sadly dependence on the government and in the end, the courts, is not the solution. The choice always moves back to the individual and the policies that move individuals and public institutions to be responsible in paving the way for fathers and mothers to work together, not separate. Sean, thanks for bringing the statistics and references to help our nation get back to basics. Your work is critical.

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PAUL NATHANSON's avatar
PAUL NATHANSON
1d

Superb, as usual, Sean. Only you can make statistics intelligible to non-social-scientists in the service of moral philosophy--that is, the foundation of common sense and common decency without which no society can endure.

As I keep saying, though, there's a larger context to this discussion than the legal and social consequences of feminist ideology. It could be argued, and often is, that any two parents are likely to be more effective than single parents (unless you believe that the state cab be one of the two parents). That utopian argument insists that mothers and fathers are interchangeable. Although some parenting functions are indeed interchangeable (changing the diapers, say, or paying the bills), others are definitely not.

The confusion has been greatly exacerbated over the past thirty years by not one but two (unrelated) utopian ideologies. One of these emerges from gay marriage, which provides children with either two fathers or two mothers but not one father and one mother (although polygamous marriage, not a remote possibility, would include more than two parents). The other emerges from transgenderism, which undermines the whole notion of either "mother" or "father" by refusing to acknowledge any significant biological or cultural distinction between men and women.

I applaud all efforts to reform the family-court system by encouraging "two-parent" families. But that, in itself, will not reverse dissolution of the family, let alone of society.

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