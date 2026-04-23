In His Words

In His Words

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NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
3h

Sean - Sadly the toxic feminist like Joanne Lipman will always make the same false claims because its all a facade that must be routinely maintained and promoted lest it fall out of fashion or favor. Joanne Lipman is angry that women are being expected to embrace the "equality" they've claimed to be demanding for 100 years. They never wanted equality but equity that we pretended was equality and DEI is the proof. DEI is about advantaging people based on immutable traits and not b/c of anything to do with traditional hiring. That is the absolute real world example if biased discriminatory hiring but it's OK b/c in this case it favors those groups the feminist want favored. If DEI favored men over women then it would be absolutely intolerable.

Feminism has always ben about power and special/preferential treatment. "Equality" was merely the sales & marketing material.

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PAUL NATHANSON's avatar
PAUL NATHANSON
2h

I have only one minor comment, Sean. The word "discriminate" does not necessarily have a negative moral connotation. People discriminate all the time for purely practical reasons. We could not carry on everyday life without distinguishing between hot and cold, up and down, day and night, expensive and inexpensive, healthy to eat and unhealthy to eat, male and female--let alone true and false or good and evil. In legal terms, however, discrimination has by now come to mean illicit (or immoral) discrimination. This is why an early discriminatory measure was known as "affirmative action," referring to discrimination that was supposed to be morally acceptable.

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