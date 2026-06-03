In His Words

In His Words

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Andrew MacDonald's avatar
Andrew MacDonald
2d

My want is for a world where every man has a welcoming place to do his own inner work. (Every woman too but in the current atmosphere we each have work to do with our own sex.) I don't think that governments are the vehicles for change. Rather personal courage in articulating our own story without blame and modeling bold and happy manhood are the vehicles.

WE are the vehicles.

Related: Tucker Carlson today has an inspiring video from June 3, largely featuring a courageous man catapaulted into fame by his courage and articulation.

Awakening is happening all over!

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Timothy Wienecke, MA, LPC, LAC's avatar
Timothy Wienecke, MA, LPC, LAC
2d

It seems to be turning a bit. The online writing is still making it a tug of war, but I'm having more opportunities to teach clinicians to work better with men. There is a growing curiosity that feels better then it has in the last ten years. I'm glad you're here writing about it.

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