In His Words

In His Words

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Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
5h

Sean, no one cares about men or boys. Men and boys will act accordingly.

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Daniele Vilone's avatar
Daniele Vilone
6h

It's typical of every kind of totalitarianism to dream of changing human nature. The "new man" obsession is shared by communism, fascism, suprematism, etc.. Each one has a different idea of what should be such a "new man", but they all want it. Feminism is just the last one to try.

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