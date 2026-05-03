In His Words

In His Words

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PAUL NATHANSON's avatar
PAUL NATHANSON
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"Some will argue that violence over the last several decades has declined and there is some truth in that statement. Often missed, however, is the fact that data collection is often partial and classifications of crime change according to jurisdictions and administrations. "

Yes, Sean, but classification varies also according to ideology. Political violence (notably assassinations) is not the same crime or street violence It's a fundamentally different phenomenon with different causes, but the stats seldom distinguish them. Even when street violence goes down, for example, political violence can go up. At the moment, that's what is happening.

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