In His Words

In His Words

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Burton Lee's avatar
Burton Lee
10h

“there is a contingent of teachers who are “woke” and “far Left,” who shut down conversations about male development” - betting that these are all Women. Holding the entire teaching staff hostage with their Misandry and Androphobia.

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Cynthia Cheng Mintz's avatar
Cynthia Cheng Mintz
19h

Boys being boys. Yes. That. My son's (he's 8) teachers - every single one of them - said that he needed to work on his listening skills and patience. And since it came from every teacher (including a MALE teacher), I even asked about possible ADHD and paid to have him tested when there were no referrals (the teachers kept on saying that they want to wait). Nope, no ADHD. And then I talked to a mom who had two teenaged boys. She said that she saw that with her kids and that my son will likely grow out of it.

Note: the male teacher isn't old. He's not YOUNG, either. He's somewhere in the millennial age range.

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