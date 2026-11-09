In His Words

In His Words

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank's avatar
Frank
13h

Thanks, Sean. From what I have read, eliminating the nuclear family was one of the planks of both Marxism and feminism

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sean Kullman
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Kullman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.