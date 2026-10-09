In His Words

In His Words

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
1d

Damn! Any way to determine the actual number of rapists? If this happens multiple times it could really bring that number down. Leave it to the universities to create stats that are misleading.

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Frank's avatar
Frank
2d

I saw this description of this case by doing a Brave.com search:

John Doe was awarded $1 (nominal damages) in his lawsuit against the University of Maryland because his legal team intentionally sought only that amount to emphasize that the case was about accountability and clearing his name, rather than financial gain. His attorney, Jared Greaves, stated the goal was to secure a legal precedent that Title IX protects all students and to hold the university liable for its deliberate indifference to the harassment Doe suffered after he was cleared of sexual misconduct allegations. While the initial lawsuit sought approximately $10 million, the jury’s $1 verdict legally recognizes that Doe’s civil rights were violated, even if measurable monetary harm was not the primary focus, and it also ensures his legal fees are covered by the university.

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