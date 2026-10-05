In His Words

In His Words

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Frank's avatar
Frank
17h

What is even scarier than AOC is that Leticia James has been appointed special prosecutor by Governor Hochul, after James admitted that she sympathizes with the "victim".

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1 reply by Sean Kullman
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Frank
17h

Thank you, Sean!

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