In His Words

In His Words

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PAUL NATHANSON's avatar
PAUL NATHANSON
3h

I find it shocking to think that we need an elaborate statistical analysis--and we clearly do need that--to see what should be common sense to everyone. The underlying cause of these relentless protests is not simply public or even governmental ignorance, after all, but moral blindness and rank hypocrisy. It's easy to sympathize with and demand rights for migrants either as individuals or as communities, evidently, but not for fellow citizens (let alone children). Even non-violent illegal immigrants who "live in the shadows," however, still depend on massive financial support from citizens (which does not seem to be doing much good in any case). It seems to me that we need a "national conversation," beginning in the public schools, on what compassion actually is and is not. If it relies on nothing more than sentiment and therefore has no moral foundation (which amounts to what some philosophers now call "suicidal empathy"), then the nation cannot endure for long. No nation could.

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