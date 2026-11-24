InHisWords is looking to expand its efforts to reach more local leaders on school boards, more parents, policymakers, and other leaders in the community who can implement the programs that work. With verifiable and reliable data, InHisWords, GIBM, and the American Institute for Responsible Research are able to conduct the strongest research, recommend the solutions that work, and challenge the narratives in the public discourse that overlook issues impacting boys, men, and families.

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About InHisWords.us

InHisWords.us is Reader-Funded

I take no advertising and have no outside investors. I am the sole owner and founder. Every article, analysis, and investigation is paid for by subscribers. Your support funds the research, data work, and reporting that expands what we can deliver.

InHisWords.us addresses the power structures in academia, media, and government that work against our boys, men, and families and acknowledges those structures that help all boys, girls, men, and women thrive.

If you believe in this work, become a paid subscriber.

Mission

InHisWords.us delivers data-driven reporting on boys, men, and families, correcting the misleading narratives that dominate academia, media, and government.

Why the Mission Exists

Many people no longer trust academia, major media, and government on issues that affect boys, men, families, educational outcomes, health, biological sex, crime, and poverty. These institutions routinely omit, downplay, or misrepresent relevant data—favoring preferred narratives over clearer evidence.

InHisWords.us exists to fill that gap. We present verifiable and reliable data and straightforward analysis on topics others dismiss or distort. Some of my stories have included sex differences in COVID mortality, the overstatement of campus sexual assault rates by education authorities and academia, the use of fictional series (Netflix and U.K. Government) to shape school curricula, and the declining relative outcomes for boys in education and mental health. We also include articles that address politics and its impacts on boys, men, families, and culture in deeper and more meaningful ways.

The focus is on boys and men, but we include female data and recognize that understanding sex differences is essential for realistic solutions that help everyone.

In 2025, Sean Kullman (InHisWords.us founder) co-authored Boys, A Rescue Plan: Moving Beyond the Politics of Masculinity to Healthy Male Development with New York Times bestselling author Michael Gurian.

Ethics

InHisWords.us monitors powerful institutions—academic, media, governmental, and private—that dismiss boys’ challenges or undermine men’s equal standing, even when they claim to support males. We prioritize evidence over ideology and are unafraid to speak out.

Contributors and Tips

I occasionally publish guest writers (with full names, bios, and contact information). As part of our expanded mission, I welcome news tips and ideas—with the promise to protect the anonymity of those who reach out.

If you believe rigorous, data-driven work on boys, men, and families matters, become a paid subscriber.