In His Words

In His Words

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Frank's avatar
Frank
3h

I remember that one of the Cornell men reported Jane Doe for doing oral sex on him without his consent, and the Title IX office ignored him. He sent them a follow-up email blasting them for sex discrimination against men. I think he headed back to the United Arab Emirates.

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NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
2h

There's a LOT of denial, including by men, as to the reality of sexual relations between men and women.

1) With a small % as the exception, Western men are not rapists and they could very easily be like Muslim men are in Islamic nations if they wanted top but they prefer making women happy and getting willing sex. The feminist/female empowerment movements spreads a lot of lies about this making women innocent angels who both have no agency and are also empowered simultaneously.

2) Women today are more like adult aged juveniles than female adults and something has to be done! Women are going to destroy the west if men do not step in and put and end to feminism and what's most disheartening is they will have done it with means passive inactions; where men LET the women do this b/c they were more afraid of upsetting women than letting women destroy society.

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