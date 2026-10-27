In His Words

In His Words

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Some User Name's avatar
Some User Name
4h

College campuses are amongst the safest places on earth. Women don’t deal in facts they deal in feelings. And those feelings of danger are put there by ideologue professors

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Kullman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture