In His Words

In His Words

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Justin's avatar
Justin
20h

I don't think anyone should be surprised by this. I remember seeing those parliament sessions where PMs kept referring to that show as a "documentary". Yes, it was based on a true story, but it's a creative interpretation of events. It's ridiculous how they JUMPED at the chance to deflect the nations problems with grooming gangs into an issue with young, white men.

Just another reason why I don't respect the UK. Their politicians are even less informed about events than American politicians.

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Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
16h

All women are manhaters.

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