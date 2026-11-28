From fiscal years 2020-21 to 2023-24, California Governor Gavin Newsom spent $31.24 million on the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, according to the Governor’s budget summary reports. Across education, physical and mental health, and economic concerns, the Governor has consistently prioritized issues affecting girls and women. Support for boys and men has been largely ignored.

The most comprehensive report on the Status of Boys and Men in California was produced in 2024 by the Global Initiative for Boys and Men with support from the National Coalition for Men. The report documented widening gaps in educational attainment, rising deaths of despair, elevated rates of homelessness, and other measurable outcomes.

Advocates have sought to work with the Governor to discuss creating a comparable commission on boys and men. After eight years in office, the Governor has not created a commission on boys and men with the same dedicated funding—even as the problems mentioned above and the deaths of despair data presented below have continued or worsened. The Governor and state policymakers have largely treated these issues as secondary or zero-sum—resources for one group that come at the expense of another. The steps Governor Newsom has taken more recently are ad hoc, largely grafted onto existing structures, and do not establish a distinct institutional focus on boys and men.

Groups calling for sustained attention to boys and men are asking for targeted data collection, policy focus, and resources that address documented male disadvantages without reducing support for women and girls. Data on these patterns for boys and men have been available for decades from researchers, clinicians, parents, and others. What has been missing is the structural willingness to act (see Boys, A Rescue Plan).

There is too much hiding behind the zero-sum fallacy and less push for simply employing equal protections. Why, for instance, would anyone assume that those calling for a commission on boys and men would want less for girls and women?

The practical barrier is a political apparatus with little structural incentive to treat male outcomes and male opportunity as a priority—particularly if it is not prepared to engage in fundamental principles, such as male and female sex differences. Recognizing those differences means understanding that boys and girls, on average, have distinct developmental needs. We will fail to get at the root cause of many challenges if we fail to nurture the nature of our sons and daughters so that they can thrive. There will be exceptions, of course, but those exceptions should not become the culture of the exception—a societal tendency to uplift and protect a statistical minority by erasing or sacrificing the norms and biological realities of the majority.

Advocates often say that supporting boys and men will not take away from girls and women, that this is not a zero-sum game. Although this makes for an encouraging cheer from the sidelines, it completely dismisses the zero-sum game approach happening on the field and the policymakers who determine who plays and who does not.