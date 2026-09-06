In His Words

In His Words

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Terry Oxley's avatar
Terry Oxley
2d

I fear this is just another example of “toxic empathy” that prevents actions tied to empirical evidence and critical thought. Provisioning victims should not be confused with restoration.

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2 replies by Sean Kullman and others
Mark's avatar
Mark
2d

tl;dr "we must distinguish the needs of a single mother with two children and no mental illness or addiction from those of a person who is mentally ill and/or addicted and has a history of assaulting others."

Brilliant work.

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1 reply by Sean Kullman
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